Lavrov Says Prigozhin's Mutiny To Not Affect Russia's Relations With African Nations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Lavrov Says Prigozhin's Mutiny to Not Affect Russia's Relations With African Nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) There was no panic in Africa in relation to attempted armed mutiny by the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, adding that June 24 events will not affect Russia-Africa relations.

"I did not see any panic. I did not see any changes in the relations of the relevant African countries with Russia," Lavrov told RT.

The top Russian diplomat added that such events can not affect strategic relations between Moscow and African nations.

