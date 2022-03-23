UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Prompt Ending Of Russia-Ukraine Talks Not Beneficial For United States

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Lavrov Says Prompt Ending of Russia-Ukraine Talks Not Beneficial for United States

It is not beneficial for the United States that Russia and Ukraine quickly complete the negotiation process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) It is not beneficial for the United States that Russia and Ukraine quickly complete the negotiation process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"It is difficult to get rid of the impression that American colleagues are holding Kiev by the hand.

If you read (the works of) political scientists, both ours and Western ones, the Americans simply proceed from the fact that it is unprofitable for them that this process be completed quickly. They expect to continue pumping weapons into Ukraine," Lavrov said at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

The United States apparently wants Russia to be engaged in hostilities as long as possible, the minister added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev United States From

Recent Stories

#ShowYourSpark; the all-new TECNO Spark 8C finally ..

#ShowYourSpark; the all-new TECNO Spark 8C finally launched in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Mirpur celebrates 82nd Pakistan Day with full zeal ..

Mirpur celebrates 82nd Pakistan Day with full zeal and fervor

1 minute ago
 Waqar Younis formally inducted into the PCB Hall o ..

Waqar Younis formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

29 minutes ago
 Journey which started on March 23, 1940 was not ea ..

Journey which started on March 23, 1940 was not easy: Fawad

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong stocks finish higher

Hong Kong stocks finish higher

34 minutes ago
 Warsaw Expelling About 40 Russian Diplomats Over A ..

Warsaw Expelling About 40 Russian Diplomats Over Alleged Espionage - Reports

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>