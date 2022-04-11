Lavrov Says Provocations in Bucha, Kramatorsk Outrageous

The provocations in Ukraine's Bucha and Kramatorsk are outrageous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The provocations in Ukraine's Bucha and Kramatorsk are outrageous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The provocations, I think, are outrageous. As for Bucha, our military presented both chronological arguments, and arguments related to the video materials, and arguments related, excuse me for the details, to the position of the corpses and their appearance. Everything that is possible, was presented," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

After the evidence on Kramatorsk was presented by Russia, the provocation was "silenced" very quickly, Lavrov said.

"If Bucha continues to be played in some way for several weeks, then Kramatorsk was somehow silenced very quickly. Apparently, evidence presented right there, on the same day, including ballistic facts and a number of others, including the absence of Tochka U in our service," he said.

Lavrov did not rule out that the Ukrainian military, with the direct support of Western intelligence services, would stage new provocations, and Russia would respond to them with facts.

"There will be more provocations, and the other day, and on Saturday, and on Sunday, our ministry of defense and the national defense control center presented intelligence that reveals the plans of the Ukrainian regime, with the direct support of Western intelligence services, to arrange new provocations with chemicals, and a number of others again staged mass executions, mass graves," he said on the air of Rossiya 24.

"There will be provocations, we need to respond to these provocations, firstly, with facts. And secondly, I think our main argument is what is happening on the ground," Lavrov stressed.