UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Provocations In Bucha, Kramatorsk Outrageous

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 05:49 PM

Lavrov Says Provocations in Bucha, Kramatorsk Outrageous

The provocations in Ukraine's Bucha and Kramatorsk are outrageous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The provocations in Ukraine's Bucha and Kramatorsk are outrageous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The provocations, I think, are outrageous. As for Bucha, our military presented both chronological arguments, and arguments related to the video materials, and arguments related, excuse me for the details, to the position of the corpses and their appearance. Everything that is possible, was presented," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

After the evidence on Kramatorsk was presented by Russia, the provocation was "silenced" very quickly, Lavrov said.

"If Bucha continues to be played in some way for several weeks, then Kramatorsk was somehow silenced very quickly. Apparently, evidence presented right there, on the same day, including ballistic facts and a number of others, including the absence of Tochka U in our service," he said.

Lavrov did not rule out that the Ukrainian military, with the direct support of Western intelligence services, would stage new provocations, and Russia would respond to them with facts.

"There will be more provocations, and the other day, and on Saturday, and on Sunday, our ministry of defense and the national defense control center presented intelligence that reveals the plans of the Ukrainian regime, with the direct support of Western intelligence services, to arrange new provocations with chemicals, and a number of others again staged mass executions, mass graves," he said on the air of Rossiya 24.

"There will be provocations, we need to respond to these provocations, firstly, with facts. And secondly, I think our main argument is what is happening on the ground," Lavrov stressed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same Kramatorsk Sunday

Recent Stories

8 killed, 1,030 injured in 947 accidents in Punjab ..

8 killed, 1,030 injured in 947 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 DC visits Ramzan Bazaar, wheat procurement center ..

DC visits Ramzan Bazaar, wheat procurement center in Yazman

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for providing relief to people across ..

Commissioner for providing relief to people across division

2 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology ge ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology gets new ED

2 minutes ago
 Home Based Workers Bill tabled in Balochistan Asse ..

Home Based Workers Bill tabled in Balochistan Assembly

24 minutes ago
 Short circuit turns plastic factory into ashes

Short circuit turns plastic factory into ashes

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.