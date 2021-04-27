UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Ready To Talk With Blinken At Arctic Council Ministerial If Latter Interested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:44 PM

Lavrov Says Ready to Talk With Blinken at Arctic Council Ministerial If Latter Interested

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview he has confirmed his attendance at an upcoming Arctic Council ministerial meeting, adding that he would be ready to hold talks with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, at the event, should the latter express interest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview he has confirmed his attendance at an upcoming Arctic Council ministerial meeting, adding that he would be ready to hold talks with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, at the event, should the latter express interest.

"If we talk about our agenda, then in three weeks, Russia will take over the chairmanship of the Arctic Council from Iceland. A ministerial meeting is planned in Reykjavik [in May] ... if the US delegation is headed by the secretary of state, I will, of course, be ready to talk with him, if he is interested. Given that we are taking over the chairmanship of the Arctic Council for two years, I have already told our Icelandic colleagues that I will participate in this ministerial meeting," the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov added that Russia has yet to receive any signals from the United States that Washington is ready to cooperate with Moscow in a constructive manner at a number of multilateral events.

"US and Russian businesses are interested in expanding cooperation, as the American-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently said to us. We ended by saying that there would be some sort of multilateral events on the sidelines of others. However, so far, no signals have been received from the United States," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Iceland United States Chamber Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

16 minutes ago

Blinken, Nigerian President Discuss Security Chall ..

1 minute ago

Court extends stay order in Sharif family's Raiwin ..

2 minutes ago

CDA serve notices over violation of building by-la ..

2 minutes ago

Protesters Outside Incirlik Base in Turkey Demand ..

2 minutes ago

Slovak Foreign Minister: We Want to Build Relation ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.