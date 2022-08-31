UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Reasonable Voices Emerge In Europe Willing To Take Steps Towards Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Lavrov Says Reasonable Voices Emerge in Europe Willing to Take Steps Towards Russia

European politicians are starting to express opinions in favor of cooperating with Russia, but new whims of the West cannot be ruled out, based on the existing experience, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) European politicians are starting to express opinions in favor of cooperating with Russia, but new whims of the West cannot be ruled out, based on the existing experience, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Reasonable voices are heard, many politicians publicly say: sanctions are sanctions, but one day we will have to negotiate as we live next to each other and everything that happens is harmful to us. But this has not become mainstream so far and has not captured the minds of the governments that are now functioning in Europe," Lavrov said at the Federal education Marathon Znanie (Knowledge).

The minister noted that although some big EU countries are starting to think through steps towards Russia, Baltic States, Poland and the Czech Republic, in particular, indulge in deep hatred and Russophobia.

"Probably, such an awareness will come at some point, but now we must concentrate on protecting both our country and relations with friendly states, which is an overwhelming majority, as well as 80% of the world's population from any current or future whims of the West because we cannot rule out the recurrence of relapses, given the events that we are now witnessing in Europe's political life with all these currents, trends and aggressiveness," Lavrov added.

At the same time, in the current circumstances, one cannot succumb to negativity and "give up," according to the minister, who does not foresee "any tragic catastrophes."

"Trends in favor of returning to the origins of the UN Charter, to equal and mutually beneficial cooperation prevail in the world. When our Western partners survive their period of obscurantism and want to return to normal, human and equal communication, we must be ready to accept them into the community of normal states on terms that suit everyone," Lavrov said.

The minister specified that Russia will always uphold diplomatic and political approaches to solving any problems and will oppose Western attempts to solve these issues with brute force, threats and blackmail.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Russia Europe Marathon Same Poland Czech Republic All From

Recent Stories

Marriyum grieved over demise of anchor person Para ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of anchor person Paras Jahanzaib's father

32 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's ..

Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's name from stop list

33 seconds ago
 Venezuelan Foreign Minister Voices Support for Arg ..

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Voices Support for Argentine President in Corruption ..

35 seconds ago
 Russia's GDP Down 4.3% Y/Y in July After 4.9% Drop ..

Russia's GDP Down 4.3% Y/Y in July After 4.9% Drop in June - Economic Developmen ..

38 seconds ago
 Yellen Says 'Optimistic' About Progress G7 Made on ..

Yellen Says 'Optimistic' About Progress G7 Made on Imposing Price Cap on Russian ..

13 minutes ago
 Pak ambassador meets Pak-American business communi ..

Pak ambassador meets Pak-American business community of Chicago

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.