Lavrov Says Received Assurance Israel Will Work on Recognizing Russian Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid pledged his country would work on the recognition of COVID-19 vaccines, produced in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Yesterday I had a visit by a newly appointed Israeli minister and I asked him... why they recently decided that foreigners vaccinated with vaccines, certified in Israel and the EU, are allowed into Israel, so I expressed bewilderment about why this list did not include our vaccines, and he promised to work on it," Lavrov said at the XXV Forum of Modern Journalism "All Russia-2021".

Late in June, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the two countries were negotiating the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates as a step to resume travel. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been evaluating the Sputnik V vaccine since early March, but not a single Russian vaccine against COVID-19 has yet been recognized by the European drug regulator.