Lavrov Says Received 'Certain Message' From Blinken Through Egyptian Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he had received a "certain message" on what Russia should do in Ukraine from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken passed on through Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.   

"Mr. Minister (of Foreign Affairs of Egypt) said that he conveyed a certain message from Secretary Blinken, who was recently on a visit to Cairo. I confirm this. We have always said that Russia is ready to listen to any serious, I emphasize this word, proposals aimed at resolving the current situation in its comprehensive context. In this regard, we have once again heard the message conveyed through Mr. Minister that Russia must stop, Russia must leave and then everything will be fine," Lavrov told a briefing, following his meeting with Shoukry in Moscow.

The minister added that there was a second part to Blinken's message that was not conveyed to Russia.

"Tony Blinken did not convey the second part of this appeal. But the second part of the appeal ” and this is the true interest of the United States and the West ” was outlined by NATO Secretary General (Jens) Stoltenberg when he was in the Republic of Korea. He said in one of his speeches that Russia must lose, Russia must be defeated, and the West cannot allow Ukraine to lose, because then the West will lose, and the whole world will lose, Stoltenberg said. That is, he took the liberty to speak not only on behalf of three dozen members of the North Atlantic Alliance, but also all other countries of the world, Asia, Africa and Latin America," Lavrov concluded.

