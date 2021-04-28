UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Romania Did Not Explain Decision To Expel Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:13 PM

The Romanian authorities have not in any way justified their decision to expel a Russian diplomat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Romanian authorities have not in any way justified their decision to expel a Russian diplomat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier this week, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced that Alexey Grishaev, an assistant to the Russian military attache in Bucharest, was declared persona non grata.

Moscow has slammed the expulsion as an "unfriendly move" and pointed to its right to retaliate.

"Targeted attacks against us continue. The Baltic states, Poland, now Romania. Well, the Romanians said this has nothing to do with the position of the European Union, I was even surprised. [They said] we, the Romanians, just want to send this person home. But they did not explain why," Lavrov said.

