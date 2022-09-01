Lavrov Says Russia, China Will Not Let West Provoke Them in Asia-Pacific

Russia and China will not fall for possible provocations of the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region and will promote an agenda that will be more favorable to the region than the confrontational sentiments expressed by the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia and China will not fall for possible provocations of the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region and will promote an agenda that will be more favorable to the region than the confrontational sentiments expressed by the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The top diplomat noted that Moscow would not develop relations with Beijing to oppose or go against any other nation, warning that Washington and "their satellites" will drive themselves back into a deadlock if they insist on this approach to building relations in the Asia-Pacific. This, in turn, might prompt some hawks in the West to view a military conflict as the only solution to the deadlock, the minister said.

"Together with China we see these threats perfectly well, we will not let ourselves be provoked and will promote an agenda that will obviously be much more attractive to the countries of the region than the confrontation that is being imposed by the West," Lavrov said during his annual address to students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Over the past years, the Western nations have grown particularly concerned about China's rising influence in the Asia-Pacific, which resulted in the creation of several new US-led alliances, including Quad and AUKUS.