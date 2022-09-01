UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Russia, China Will Not Let West Provoke Them In Asia-Pacific

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Lavrov Says Russia, China Will Not Let West Provoke Them in Asia-Pacific

Russia and China will not fall for possible provocations of the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region and will promote an agenda that will be more favorable to the region than the confrontational sentiments expressed by the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia and China will not fall for possible provocations of the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region and will promote an agenda that will be more favorable to the region than the confrontational sentiments expressed by the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The top diplomat noted that Moscow would not develop relations with Beijing to oppose or go against any other nation, warning that Washington and "their satellites" will drive themselves back into a deadlock if they insist on this approach to building relations in the Asia-Pacific. This, in turn, might prompt some hawks in the West to view a military conflict as the only solution to the deadlock, the minister said.

"Together with China we see these threats perfectly well, we will not let ourselves be provoked and will promote an agenda that will obviously be much more attractive to the countries of the region than the confrontation that is being imposed by the West," Lavrov said during his annual address to students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Over the past years, the Western nations have grown particularly concerned about China's rising influence in the Asia-Pacific, which resulted in the creation of several new US-led alliances, including Quad and AUKUS.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Washington Beijing United States Top Satellites

Recent Stories

Combined Net Worth of Russia's Top Billionaires De ..

Combined Net Worth of Russia's Top Billionaires Decreased 14% Year to Date - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers ..

Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers courses conclude

1 minute ago
 Ali Hassan Sajid elected as President of KDLA

Ali Hassan Sajid elected as President of KDLA

5 minutes ago
 Some 8-12 IAEA Experts to Remain at ZNPP - Enehoda ..

Some 8-12 IAEA Experts to Remain at ZNPP - Enehodar City Authorities

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab pays tributes to Ali Geelani ..

Chief Minister Punjab pays tributes to Ali Geelani

5 minutes ago
 River Indus continues to run in high flood

River Indus continues to run in high flood

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.