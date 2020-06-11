UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Russia Confirms Invitations To Rescheduled Parade To All Invited Earlier

Lavrov Says Russia Confirms Invitations to Rescheduled Parade to All Invited Earlier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russia has confirmed invitations to the military parade in June for everyone invited to attend the parade in May, before it had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

The parade, marking the 75th anniversary of World War II Victory, was rescheduled for June 24.

"We have confirmed to everyone invited to the parade planned for May 9 that the invitation remains in force," Lavrov said.

