SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Russia considers Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal for a dialogue with the opposition on constitutional reform promising, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a youth forum in the Moscow region on Sunday.

"President Lukashenko has repeatedly said during his recent meetings with workers that he supported dialogue, including the most important proposal - a dialogue on constitutional reform. This is a very promising path" Lavrov said.

The Russian top diplomat also said that the Western countries aim to remake Belarus in their own design.

"The inability of our Western partners to engage in a dialogue is a rather serious fact that we have to take into account, and not only we.

And now, when they are trying to redraw Belarus according to their own design and offer their mediation ... Of course, we will not be against any decision that the Belarusian leadership will make regarding dialogue with its population, but when the West says that only mediation with the participation of Western countries will be effective, everyone remembers how it was in Ukraine, where Western mediation turned into a complete inability of our partners to negotiate," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also noted that foreign powers are trying to provoke conflict in Belarus, and added that the Belarusian people themselves will decide how to get out the current crisis.

At the same time, the Russian minister said that the situation in the neighboring country was stabilizing.