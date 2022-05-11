UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Russia Does Not Want War In Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Lavrov Says Russia Does Not Want War in Europe

MUSCAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Russia does not want any war in Europe, but it is Western countries that constantly say Moscow "needs to be defeated," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"If you are concerned about the prospect of a war in Europe, we absolutely do not want this, but I draw your attention to the fact that it is the West that constantly insists that Russia must be defeated in this situation," Lavrov told a press conference during his visit to Oman.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Oman Visit

Recent Stories

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

29 minutes ago
 Australian cities fall short on walkability, publi ..

Australian cities fall short on walkability, public transport: report

29 minutes ago
 Girmay promises to take Eritrean cycling to fresh ..

Girmay promises to take Eritrean cycling to fresh heights

29 minutes ago
 Portugal's imports up 36.8 pct in Q1

Portugal's imports up 36.8 pct in Q1

29 minutes ago
 Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties from i ..

Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties from illegal occupants

29 minutes ago
 Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investo ..

Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investors fret over inflation

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.