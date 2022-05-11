Lavrov Says Russia Does Not Want War in Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Russia does not want any war in Europe, but it is Western countries that constantly say Moscow "needs to be defeated," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"If you are concerned about the prospect of a war in Europe, we absolutely do not want this, but I draw your attention to the fact that it is the West that constantly insists that Russia must be defeated in this situation," Lavrov told a press conference during his visit to Oman.