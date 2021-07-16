(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russia does not want turmoil in Afghanistan and strives for peace for its people, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The diplomat spoke on the sidelines the Tashkent-hosted international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities," which ran from July 15-16.

"We have no interest in chaos there [Afghanistan], and not only because we do not want it to spill over into neighboring allied countries, but also because we want the very best for the Afghan people and we want these people, friendly to us, to live peacefully and in society that develops steadily, without any threats of terrorism, drug trafficking, coming from this territory," Lavrov told reporters.

Violence has surged in Afghanistan in recent weeks, as the Taliban (a terror group, outlawed in Russia) have intensified their offensive since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country.