Lavrov Says Russia, EU Need Special Channel to Address Disinformation Concerns

Russia and the European Union should have a separate channel to discuss the fight against disinformation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russia and the European Union should have a separate channel to discuss the fight against disinformation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

At his joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the Russian diplomat expressed regret over the fact that "some forces" in the bloc accused Russia of spreading disinformation, while the country indeed was willing to assist the global fight against the pandemic.

"If we really want to stop the information wars and rumors, I believe we should agree with the European Union to create one more channel, to ensure that talks on disinformation are based on facts, making it possible to address mutual concerns at the professional level," Lavrov noted.