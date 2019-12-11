UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Russia Expects Zelenskyy To Stop War In Southeastern Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:40 AM

Lavrov Says Russia Expects Zelenskyy to Stop War in Southeastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the war in the southeast of Ukraine by implementing the Minsk agreements, which were once again discussed by Normandy Four leaders on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has announced.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Zelenskyy met in Paris for a summit, which was the first Normandy Format talks since October 2016. At the conclusion of the talks, the leaders reiterated their commitment to the Minsk agreements on Ukraine.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump met with the Russian foreign minister in Washington. Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Lavrov commented on the Ukraine issue, stressing that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements.

"We expect that President Zelenskyy will strictly adhere to his pre-election promises, to stop the war, stop the deaths of people and ensure peace in all the territory of Ukraine.

It is possible to do that by implementing the Minsk agreements, that's what was discussed in Paris," Lavrov said.

He added that Washington could help in bringing a lasting peace to Ukraine by convincing the Ukrainian leadership that it must implement the Minsk package of measures, adopted in February 2015 after Normandy format talks in the Belarusian capital.

"Any country, including the United States, and other Western and non-Western capitals, can help if they incline the Ukrainian side that they have influence on, in this case, if we are talking about the United States, it's Kiev, to scrupulously implement the Minsk agreements," Lavrov told reporters.

He warned Washington against continuing with the policy of former US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington German Trump Minsk Paris Vladimir Putin Kiev United States Angela Merkel February October 2016 2015 All

Recent Stories

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

4 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

4 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

4 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

5 hours ago

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.