Lavrov Says Russia Has Never Sought Isolation, Confrontation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that Moscow had never sought isolation or confrontation policies.

"Turns out, self-reliance should be the main trajectory of our foreign policy.

We have never sought isolation, confrontation, but relying on partners who are unpredictable, would now not be possible as we learn from modern history that we are experiencing ourselves," Lavrov said at President Vladimir Putin's meeting with members of the United Russia party.

The foreign minister added that attempts to rewrite history, including of World War II, have been used to contain Russia.

"The West is still not very inclined to take into account the interests of those who simply have a different point of view," he stated.