Lavrov Says Russia Has No Reasons Nor Desire To Restore G8 Format Talks

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:26 PM

Lavrov Says Russia Has No Reasons Nor Desire to Restore G8 Format Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia does not have any reasons nor desire to restore G8 format talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview.

"Russia does not have any stimuli nor desire to restore the [G8] format.

During my visit to the United States, we did not discuss this matter and it is not on the Russia-US agenda," Lavrov said.

He added that the G7 format was outdated because many important nations did not participate in its operations, which made it difficult for the group to address important global challenges.

