Lavrov Says Russia, India Have Good Prospects for Energy Cooperation, Hydrocarbons Exports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia and India have good prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, including exports of Russian hydrocarbons to the South Asian country and mutual participation in joint hydrocarbon production projects, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"There are good prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, including the expanding exports of Russian hydrocarbons to the Indian market, and mutual participation in hydrocarbon production projects in the Russian Far East and on the Arctic shelf. We noted that cooperation in peaceful nuclear development was effective," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow.

The minister also said that the ongoing construction of the largest nuclear power plant (NPP) in India, Kudankulam, would provide the country with clean and safe energy in the future.

Russia remains one of India's key partners in nuclear energy. The Kudankulam NPP, which is being built in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in collaboration with Russia, had its first two blocks commissioned in 2013 and 2016. The construction of power blocks 3 and 4 began in 2017 followed by power block 5, which started in 2021.