Lavrov Says Russia Plans High-Level Contacts With Iraq

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russia plans to hold high-level contacts with Iraq this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are not giving up our efforts on the Palestinian question, on Syria, on the Libyan settlement, and on Iraq. We are now planning high-level contacts with our Iraqi colleagues," Lavrov said at his annual press conference.

More Stories From World

