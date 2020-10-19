Lavrov Says Russia Plans to Work Actively in Council of Europe

Russia plans to work actively in the Council of Europe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric, reaffirming the country's commitment to strengthen cooperation

"Pejcinovic Buric is holding her visit [to Moscow] ahead of the 25th anniversary of Russia's membership in the Council of Europe, which we will celebrate on February 28, 2021.

This is a good occasion to analyze where we are and what goals we need to meet in the interest of further cooperation between the Council of Europe and the Russian Federation. We have confirmed our commitment to strengthen our multifaceted cooperation within the Council of Europe. Russia intends to actively engage in its operation, we remain committed to all obligations undertaken in compliance with the multiple conventions of the pan-European organization," Lavrov said at a press conference.