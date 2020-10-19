UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Russia Plans To Work Actively In Council Of Europe

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 04:40 PM

Lavrov Says Russia Plans to Work Actively in Council of Europe

Russia plans to work actively in the Council of Europe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric, reaffirming the country's commitment to strengthen cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Russia plans to work actively in the Council of Europe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric, reaffirming the country's commitment to strengthen cooperation.

"Pejcinovic Buric is holding her visit [to Moscow] ahead of the 25th anniversary of Russia's membership in the Council of Europe, which we will celebrate on February 28, 2021.

This is a good occasion to analyze where we are and what goals we need to meet in the interest of further cooperation between the Council of Europe and the Russian Federation. We have confirmed our commitment to strengthen our multifaceted cooperation within the Council of Europe. Russia intends to actively engage in its operation, we remain committed to all obligations undertaken in compliance with the multiple conventions of the pan-European organization," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Visit February All

Recent Stories

PTI-led government steering country in right direc ..

3 minutes ago

Young married women killed by family

3 minutes ago

Rivals in Libya conflict resume talks in Geneva

3 minutes ago

IT, Science labs being setup in merged districts

3 minutes ago

Paris bourse trade resumes after 'technical proble ..

11 minutes ago

Committees formed for financial support of artists ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.