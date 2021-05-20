Lavrov Says Russia Ready to Discuss Any Issues With US If Dialogue Held in Honest Manner

(@FahadShabbir)

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Reykjavik that Moscow was ready to discuss any issues with Washington, but stressed that such dialogue must be held in an honest manner and on the basis of mutual respect.

"We have significant differences in assessing the international situation, in approaches to the tasks that need to be solved to normalize it [the international situation]. Our position is very simple: we are ready to discuss any issues, without any exception, having an understanding that this discussion will be honest, with presented facts and of course, on the basis of mutual respect," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister added that Moscow and Washington should decide what they should further do with their bilateral relations.