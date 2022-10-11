UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Russia Received No Serious Proposals From US On Talks, Calls US Remarks Lies

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Lavrov Says Russia Received No Serious Proposals From US on Talks, Calls US Remarks Lies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed on Tuesday US statements that Russia left unanswered Washington's proposals on negotiations on Ukraine as lies, noting that Moscow received no serious proposals.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that a way out of the situation around Ukraine should be sought through diplomacy.

At the same time, he noted that Washington did not see Russia's serious intentions to negotiate with Kiev.

"This is a lie (that Russia refuses to negotiate). We did not receive any serious proposals to enter into contact. There were some not very serious calls, to which we also did not respond negatively, but offered to formulate specific proposals, with which some people want to contact us through indirect contacts. And in this case, we did not receive more specific explanations from anyone," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

