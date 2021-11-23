Lavrov Says Russia Seeks to Balance Climate Action, Economic Goals

Russia is aware of the ambition of developing economies to catch up on their climate-conscious rivals in the West and is trying to balance the two agendas, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia is aware of the ambition of developing economies to catch up on their climate-conscious rivals in the West and is trying to balance the two agendas, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

The diplomat told a Russian business forum, held by an industrial lobby group in Moscow, that this month's UN climate action conference in Glasgow did not live up to everyone's expectations but warned that countries should not be selfish when tackling climate change.

"There was obviously a desire by developed post-industrial economies in the West to make others stop polluting and, therefore, stop developing," Lavrov told a news conference.

"Striking a balance between climate and environmental protection and the vested interests of far less socially and economically developed countries has always been crucial for us, and in the end I believe that this logic prevailed in Glasgow and was reflected in its decisions," he added.

The outcome document was adopted by 197 countries. They again pledged to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial average, which a top climate negotiator from New Zealand, one of the worst-affected island nations, called "the least worst" outcome. UN chief Antonio Guterres said the pact reflected the contradictions and the state of political will in the world today.