Lavrov Says Russia Stands Ready to Help With Denuclearization of North Korea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia is prepared to help facilitate denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.

"We believe that in order to get out of this impasse, it is necessary to move forward with the reciprocal measures, measure for measure," Lavrov said. "We are prepared to actively aid on this track in order to overcome the current situation."