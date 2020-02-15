Lavrov Says Russia, Turkey Have Good Relations But Unanimity on All Issues Impossible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow and Ankara have "very good" relations but unanimity on all issues in dialogue between any two countries is impossible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday amid disagreements with Turkey over escalation in Syria's Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Moscow and Ankara have "very good" relations but unanimity on all issues in dialogue between any two countries is impossible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday amid disagreements with Turkey over escalation in Syria's Idlib.

"We have very good relations with Turkey but that does not mean that we have to agree on everything.

As a matter of fact, I believe that there cannot be full agreement on all issues in relations between any two countries. If that's in place, then it reminds [us] of certain pressure that leads to such a full agreement," Lavrov said at the Munich Security Conference, when asked whether the two nations were allies or adversaries.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Russia and Turkey maintain contacts to find ways to implement agreements on Idlib. He stressed that these accords with Turkey by no means presupposed giving up on the antiterrorist fight in Syria.