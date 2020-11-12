UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Russia Unable To Pursue Certain Policies Due To Western Unreliability

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:09 PM

Lavrov Says Russia Unable to Pursue Certain Policies Due to Western Unreliability

Moscow has difficulties in pursuing certain policies on a wide range of issues because Western countries often disrupt agreements or fail to implement them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Moscow has difficulties in pursuing certain policies on a wide range of issues because Western countries often disrupt agreements or fail to implement them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We can no longer pursue our policy, our trade, energy plans, and, in principle, our communication plans with the outside world and, first of all, with the West, on the assumption that everything we agree upon with our Western partners will be unconditionally respected and implemented by them," Lavrov said at an online press conference.

The top Russian diplomat added that the West has demonstrated its unreliability as it often "plays geopolitical games" and puts politics above economic development.

