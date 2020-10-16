UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Russia, US Maintain Contact On Strategic Stability

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 04:58 PM

Lavrov Says Russia, US Maintain Contact on Strategic Stability

Russia and the United States are engaged in active negotiations on strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, at the same time noting that no effort to extend the New START arms control deal has been practically launched

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russia and the United States are engaged in active negotiations on strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, at the same time noting that no effort to extend the New START arms control deal has been practically launched.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich [Russian President Putin], in compliance with your request we maintain quite intensive contacts with our American colleagues on the full range of problems related to the strategic stability, we support your initiative ... to make a decision on extending the New START, which expires next February, for another five years with no preconditions," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council, aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

The foreign minister noted that work on extending the New START had not in fact started yet. Lavrov pointed to a high risk of having no regulations on strategic weapons at all.

