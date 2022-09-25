UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Russia Wants West To Make First Step Toward Dialogue

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 12:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Seregy Lavrov said Saturday that his country would not make the first step toward reviving dialogue with the West, given the current circumstances.

"We do not avoid contacts and when offers come we accept them. If our partners want to meet in secret, so that no one knows, let it be so.

Because talking is better than not talking," he told reporters in New York City.

"But, in the situation we have found ourselves in, Russia will not make any first steps," Lavrov added.

The top Russian diplomat held a press conference on the sidelines of the UNGA general debate. He said that Russia would not refuse to talk to Ukraine either, but he warned that the longer Kiev delayed negotiations the harder it would be for the two countries to make peace.

