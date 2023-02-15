Lavrov Says Russian Antarctic Stations Functioning as Usual

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday there are no problems regarding Russian scientific stations functioning in the Antarctic and no hostile actions toward them have been observed.

"Generally speaking we have had no difficulties concerning the functioning of our stations in the Antarctic so far. They cooperate with their foreign colleagues working in the region, " Lavrov said during the governmental hour in the lower chamber of the Russian parliament. "We see no hostile actions there so far."

The minister also pointed out that the Antarctic Treaty of 1959 envisages peaceful exploration of the Antarctic and freedom of scientific research.