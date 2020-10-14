UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Russian Military Observers Should Be Present In Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:26 PM

Russian observers should be present in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, yet the final decision on their deployment should be left with the sides of the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

�"Now, not even peacekeepers, but military observers would be enough [in the region]. We believe that it would be perfectly correct if it were our [Russian] military observers, but the final word should be with the parties [of the conflict], Lavrov said in an interview with a group of Russian broadcasters, including Sputnik.�

