Lavrov Says Russian Military Observers Should Be Present in Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian observers should be present in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, yet the final decision on their deployment should be left with the sides of the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

�"Now, not even peacekeepers, but military observers would be enough [in the region]. We believe that it would be perfectly correct if it were our [Russian] military observers, but the final word should be with the parties [of the conflict], Lavrov said in an interview with a group of Russian broadcasters, including Sputnik.�