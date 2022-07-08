UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Russian Officials Will Not Run After Blinken With Proposals For Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 11:10 AM

DENPASAR (Indonesia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russian officials will not run after anyone, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with proposals for meetings, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, commenting on the possibility of holding talks with Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting.

"We are not the ones who cut off all contacts with the United States, and we do not run after anyone, offering meetings," Lavrov told reporters.

