Lavrov Says Russian, US Delegations Discussed Defender Europe Drills at Geneva Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The NATO-led Defender Europe 2021 exercises and concerns they spark were discussed at this week's Russian-US summit in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, talked about the actions of NATO aiming at escalating the situation on the European continent, the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov noted that the ongoing large-scale exercise Defender Europe 21 could be seen "as a demonstration of the alliance's aggressive intentions."

"This, by the way, was also discussed in the course of our contacts with our American colleagues," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with Makei.