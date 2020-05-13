UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Russia's Cooperation With Venezuela Fully Legitimate In All Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:03 AM

Lavrov Says Russia's Cooperation With Venezuela Fully Legitimate in All Areas

Russia's cooperation with Venezuela in all spheres, including in the area of defense industry, is carried out on a legitimate basis in accordance with all intergovernmental agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference following a meeting of foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Russia's cooperation with Venezuela in all spheres, including in the area of defense industry, is carried out on a legitimate basis in accordance with all intergovernmental agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference following a meeting of foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"All our contacts with Venezuela, with its legitimate government, are carried out on a legitimate basis, on the basis of intergovernmental instruments and agreements ratified by Venezuelan and Russian parliaments and having the force of law.

This applies also to our defense industry cooperation, it also applies to the need to service those products that are supplied there as part of defense industry cooperation, these are all our contractual obligations," Lavrov said.

The minister added that any other agreements between the relevant departments of Russia and Venezuela were also enshrined in the intergovernmental format and had full legitimacy.

Related Topics

Russia Venezuela All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

1 hour ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.