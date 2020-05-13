(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Russia's cooperation with Venezuela in all spheres, including in the area of defense industry, is carried out on a legitimate basis in accordance with all intergovernmental agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference following a meeting of foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"All our contacts with Venezuela, with its legitimate government, are carried out on a legitimate basis, on the basis of intergovernmental instruments and agreements ratified by Venezuelan and Russian parliaments and having the force of law.

This applies also to our defense industry cooperation, it also applies to the need to service those products that are supplied there as part of defense industry cooperation, these are all our contractual obligations," Lavrov said.

The minister added that any other agreements between the relevant departments of Russia and Venezuela were also enshrined in the intergovernmental format and had full legitimacy.