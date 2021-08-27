UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Sanctions On Russia Were Not Discussed During His Visit To Italy

Lavrov Says Sanctions on Russia Were Not Discussed During His Visit to Italy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that sanctions on Russia were not discussed during his visit to Italy, as the country does not discuss restrictions with nations using them as a foreign policy instrument.

Ahead of his visit, Agenzia Giornalistica Italia news agency reported that Lavrov intended to ask Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to adopt a "constructive approach to sanctions."

"That is not true, we did not touch upon that subject. I have many witnesses, both our delegation and the Italian delegation.

There should be nothing surprising here, as we have said many times that we are not going to discuss sanctions with countries that use these sanctions as a tool for promoting their foreign policy in absence of other mechanisms. And we are never going to beg anyone for some kind of indulgence. I came to these three countries ” Hungary, Austria and Italy ” for one simple reason: I was invited here. And we always appreciate the opportunity for such honest, mutually beneficial and mutually respectful dialogue," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Di Maio.

