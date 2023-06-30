Lavrov Says Sees No Need in Same Amount of Diplomatic Contacts With West as Before 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) There is no need for Moscow to maintain the same volume of diplomatic contacts with the West, as it was before it declared war on Russia "by the hands of Ukraine," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"To be honest, I do not even see the need in the same amount of diplomatic contacts now as it was in normal times ” before the West declared war on us through the hands of the Ukrainian Nazi regime," Lavrov said at a briefing.