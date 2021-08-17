UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Situation In Afghanistan Collapsed After US, NATO Forces Withdrawal

Lavrov Says Situation in Afghanistan Collapsed After US, NATO Forces Withdrawal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that the situation in Afghanistan collapsed after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that the situation in Afghanistan collapsed after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

Speaking at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University on Tuesday, Lavrov pointed to the need for Russian-EU cooperation on various matters.

"We have to cooperate to help resolve the numerous regional crises and conflicts. This was again manifested very brightly amid the collapse of the situation in Afghanistan after the hasty withdrawal of the United States and NATO," Lavrov said, providing his first comment on developments in Afghanistan after power seizure by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

