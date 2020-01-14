UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Soleimani Killing Comes As Culmination Of US Illegal Actions

Tue 14th January 2020

The killing of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani has become a culmination of US illegal actions, which are not only illegal but inhumane as well, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

COLOMBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The killing of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani has become a culmination of US illegal actions, which are not only illegal but inhumane as well, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The US conducted an operation to kill Soleimani, a top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on January 3, claiming he was preparing attacks targeting the country's embassies. Several days later, Iran responded with strikes on US military facilities in Iraq. In anticipation of Washington's retaliation, Iran unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian Boeing, killing all 176 people on board.

"Of course, the killing of Qasem Soleimani, an official representative of the Iranian government who was paying a visit to neighboring Iraq, was the culmination of Washington's illegal actions.

This is certainly beyond any international legal and humane framework," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

He added that Washington's policies on Iran were behind the increase in tensions in the Persian Gulf area.

"Of course, no one can be satisfied with the events in the Persian Gulf area, where tensions are increasing, and, I would say, nervousness is increasing, which affects practical steps and results in people's deaths," Lavrov said.

