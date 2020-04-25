UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Some Countries Excuse Own Insufficient COVID-19 Response By Attacking WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:34 PM

Lavrov Says Some Countries Excuse Own Insufficient COVID-19 Response by Attacking WHO

Moscow believes that some countries are trying to justify their late and insufficient COVID-19 response measures by attacking the World Health Organization (WHO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Moscow believes that some countries are trying to justify their late and insufficient COVID-19 response measures by attacking the World Health Organization (WHO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"I don't want the desire to unite efforts to get politicized, I see signs of such politicization in attacks on the World Health Organization. In my opinion, the attacks are a manifestation of the desire to excuse certain actions that were too late, too insufficient," Lavrov said in a televised interview.

The top Russian diplomat added that as the coordinating body on health issues, the WHO was doing fine even if it was not perfect.

"I believe that the World Health Organization, which, in accordance with its charter, is obliged to act as the leading and coordinating body in health matters, it is sufficiently coping with this role. Yes, of course, not perfectly, but nobody is perfect," Lavrov noted.

According to the minister, it is important to keep in mind that WHO is an organization whose activities are defined and carried out by states and "until recently, states did not make any complaints against WHO."

Earlier in April, US President Donald Trump announced the US would suspend funding for the WHO, accusing the organization of botching the outbreak response.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Fine Trump April Top

Recent Stories

Safer to eat in restaurants than at home, claims t ..

1 minute ago

9th state-of-the-art BSL III lab to start function ..

1 minute ago

6 arrested on cock fight gambling in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Z ..

1 minute ago

SEWA completes preventive maintenance in 183 elect ..

5 minutes ago

Nepal marks quake anniversary under lockdown

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.