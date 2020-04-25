Lavrov Says Some Countries Excuse Own Insufficient COVID-19 Response by Attacking WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Moscow believes that some countries are trying to justify their late and insufficient COVID-19 response measures by attacking the World Health Organization (WHO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"I don't want the desire to unite efforts to get politicized, I see signs of such politicization in attacks on the World Health Organization. In my opinion, the attacks are a manifestation of the desire to excuse certain actions that were too late, too insufficient," Lavrov said in a televised interview.

The top Russian diplomat added that as the coordinating body on health issues, the WHO was doing fine even if it was not perfect.

"I believe that the World Health Organization, which, in accordance with its charter, is obliged to act as the leading and coordinating body in health matters, it is sufficiently coping with this role. Yes, of course, not perfectly, but nobody is perfect," Lavrov noted.

According to the minister, it is important to keep in mind that WHO is an organization whose activities are defined and carried out by states and "until recently, states did not make any complaints against WHO."

Earlier in April, US President Donald Trump announced the US would suspend funding for the WHO, accusing the organization of botching the outbreak response.