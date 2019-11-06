Lavrov Says Some OSCE Members Involved in Campaign to Reduce Russian Language in World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the practice of certain Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member countries limiting Russian media rights was part of a campaign to reduce the presence of Russian language in the international information space

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the practice of certain Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member countries limiting Russian media rights was part of a campaign to reduce the presence of Russian language in the international information space.

"The direct infringement on the rights of Russian media in several OSCE counties is part of a campaign that, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said yesterday in the Kremlin, is aimed to artificially and forcefully limit the reach of Russian language in the world. We believe that the OSCE should not only evaluate accordingly such forceful actions against journalism, but should also work to stop the shameful practice of suppressing alternative voices," Lavrov said at an international conference in Moscow, organized by the office of the OSCE representative on media freedom with support of the Russian Foreign Ministry.