Lavrov Says Some People In US May Still Be Interested In Triggering War With Iran

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:12 PM

Lavrov Says Some People in US May Still Be Interested in Triggering War With Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov does not rule out that there may be quite many people in the United States wishing to trigger a war with Iran under the pretext of the nuclear deal collapse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov does not rule out that there may be quite many people in the United States wishing to trigger a war with Iran under the pretext of the nuclear deal collapse.

"Both in the US � in the administration of [ex-US President] Donald Trump � and abroad there were quite many people who wanted to use the situation with the US' withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for staging a provocation against Iran and then responding with starting a new war," Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Russian diplomat said he was not ruling out that "quite many people still wish to do it."

