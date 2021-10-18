Lavrov Says Sudan Should Not Become New Hotbed of Conflicts in Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov stressed on Monday that Sudan should not become a new hotbed of conflicts in Africa, also noting that any foreign interference is inadmissible.

"We assume that any interference in the domestic affairs of this country must stop ...

It is up to the Sudanese people to make decisions about their fate. This is our fundamental principle. We expect that all those trying to oppose this principle will eventually understand their responsibility for not allowing the emergence of another hotbed of conflicts and destabilization on the long suffering African continent," Lavrov said at a press conference.