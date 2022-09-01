UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Surprised By Baerbock's Idea Of Supporting Ukraine At Expense Of Germany

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Lavrov Says Surprised by Baerbock's Idea of Supporting Ukraine at Expense of Germany

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he was surprised by the way German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock worded her support for Ukraine at the expense of German citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he was surprised by the way German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock worded her support for Ukraine at the expense of German citizens.

Speaking at the 26th Forum 2000 Conference in Prague on Wednesday, Baerbock said that she wants to deliver her promise to Ukrainians and will not lift sanctions against Russia, even if it means that German citizens will have to go through tough times against the backdrop of an energy crisis.

"Just today I read that yesterday Ms. Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister, said: 'Yes, our citizens are suffering, but they will have to suffer because we will support Ukraine no matter what.' That's a fantastic admission. Just a fantastic admission, in line, as it is said, with all the talks about the need for early elections in a number of European countries," Lavrov said at a meeting with MGIMO students.

The Russian foreign minister added that Western countries follow an outdated foreign policy.

"In general, of course, the Western elite is guided by yesterday, the logic of yesterday, they promote a unipolar world contrary to the objective trends of historical development, which dictate the recognition of the real emergence and strengthening of new centers of economic development, financial power and political influence," Lavrov added.

Earlier in August, German media reported, citing sources in the Ukrainian government, that since June Ukrainian diplomats had repeatedly asked the Germany to provide additional weapons but so far without success. The German defense ministry reportedly justified its refusal to provide heavy military assistance, in particular, by the fact that the German armed forces need weapons to fulfill allied obligations in NATO. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin has been regularly supplying Kiev with "very effective" weapons and vowed to continue the deliveries, but stressed that there should be no escalation.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis German Germany Prague Berlin Kiev June August Media All Government

Recent Stories

Gazprom's Dividends Growin Even Despite Falling Ga ..

Gazprom's Dividends Growin Even Despite Falling Gas Production - Novak

3 minutes ago
 School donates ration for 400 flood victim familie ..

School donates ration for 400 flood victim families

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing ..

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 5 more Kashmiris in IIOJK: ..

3 minutes ago
 Street criminal held red-handed

Street criminal held red-handed

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting to discuss flood dam ..

Chief Minister chairs meeting to discuss flood damages, directs study to identif ..

14 minutes ago
 Putin Confirms Intention to Attend SCO Summit in S ..

Putin Confirms Intention to Attend SCO Summit in Samarkand From September 15-16

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.