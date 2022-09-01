Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he was surprised by the way German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock worded her support for Ukraine at the expense of German citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he was surprised by the way German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock worded her support for Ukraine at the expense of German citizens.

Speaking at the 26th Forum 2000 Conference in Prague on Wednesday, Baerbock said that she wants to deliver her promise to Ukrainians and will not lift sanctions against Russia, even if it means that German citizens will have to go through tough times against the backdrop of an energy crisis.

"Just today I read that yesterday Ms. Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister, said: 'Yes, our citizens are suffering, but they will have to suffer because we will support Ukraine no matter what.' That's a fantastic admission. Just a fantastic admission, in line, as it is said, with all the talks about the need for early elections in a number of European countries," Lavrov said at a meeting with MGIMO students.

The Russian foreign minister added that Western countries follow an outdated foreign policy.

"In general, of course, the Western elite is guided by yesterday, the logic of yesterday, they promote a unipolar world contrary to the objective trends of historical development, which dictate the recognition of the real emergence and strengthening of new centers of economic development, financial power and political influence," Lavrov added.

Earlier in August, German media reported, citing sources in the Ukrainian government, that since June Ukrainian diplomats had repeatedly asked the Germany to provide additional weapons but so far without success. The German defense ministry reportedly justified its refusal to provide heavy military assistance, in particular, by the fact that the German armed forces need weapons to fulfill allied obligations in NATO. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin has been regularly supplying Kiev with "very effective" weapons and vowed to continue the deliveries, but stressed that there should be no escalation.