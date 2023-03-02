UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Switch To Payments In National Currencies Discussed With China, Turkey, Brazil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he had discussed with his counterparts from China, Brazil and Turkey at the G20 meeting the transition to settlements in national currencies, which would be "protected from the arbitrariness of the West," including sanctions

"The transition to new supply chains that will be protected from the arbitrariness of the West, from sanctions and other illegal actions, the transition to settlements in national currencies due to the gross misuse by the Americans as Dollar issuers, and the European Union as euro issuer, the Japanese also actively misuse their Yen - all this was discussed in my contacts with my Chinese colleague, with ministers of Brazil and Turkey," Lavrov said at a press conference after the G20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi.

According to the Kremlin, the Western sanctions policy undermines confidence in the dollar and the euro, and contributes to an increase in foreign trade in rubles and other currencies. At the same time, Russian authorities maintain that the policy of moving away from the dollar and the euro does not entail a ban on their circulation, but rather creates economically advantageous conditions for the use of other currencies.

