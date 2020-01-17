UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Syrian Crisis In Advanced Stage Of Settlement, But Economic Recovery Lagging

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:50 PM

Lavrov Says Syrian Crisis in Advanced Stage of Settlement, but Economic Recovery Lagging

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Syrian crisis is in an advanced stage of settlement in military, political and diplomatic terms, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"The Syrian crisis is in an advanced stage of settlement.

There is progress in almost all areas ” political, military, diplomatic and humanitarian," Lavrov said at a press conference.

However, he said that economic recovery in the middle Eastern country was slightly lagging as Western partners and some countries in the region were putting forth preconditions, which were changing depending on the situation. Lavrov added that this was detrimental to the process of Syria's post-war recovery.

