Lavrov Says Taliban Recognition Not in Discussion Ahead of Moscow Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the matter of recognizing the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) as the legitimate government in Afghanistan is not on the current agenda ahead of the movement's upcoming visit to Moscow.

"We encourage them to live up to the promises they made when they came to power, including ensuring that the government is inclusive not only along the ethnic lines, but also along the political lines, so that the full range of political beliefs of the society is reflected in the government's composition," Lavrov told reporters.

Official recognition of the Taliban government has not yet been discussed and Moscow's stance on this matter has not changed, Lavrov added.

Representatives of 10 countries and a high-ranking delegation of the Taliban movement are expected to take part in the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday. Lavrov has been confirmed to attend the meeting.