Lavrov Says Talks With Indian Counterpart Expected to Boost Partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expects that the talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during his current visit to India will lead to the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Lavrov arrived in the Indian capital of New Delhi for an official visit on Monday.

"I am convinced that the negotiations with my colleague Dr Subramaniam Jaishankar during my visit to New Delhi will promote further strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership that unites us," Lavrov said in an interview with Hindustan Times, ahead of a Tuesday meeting with Jaishankar.

According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow is satisfied with the vigorous political dialogue with India on all levels that keeps developing despite the pandemic and expects to organize a bilateral summit in 2021.

Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Jaishankar are expected to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations of the upcoming high-level bilateral meeting, and other issues on the regional and global agenda during the Russian foreign minister's visit to New Delhi.

Lavrov and Indian officials are also expected to assess approaches to interaction between Moscow and New Delhi in the international arena, including at the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).