UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Talks With Indian Counterpart Expected To Boost Partnership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:00 AM

Lavrov Says Talks With Indian Counterpart Expected to Boost Partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expects that the talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during his current visit to India will lead to the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Lavrov arrived in the Indian capital of New Delhi for an official visit on Monday.

"I am convinced that the negotiations with my colleague Dr Subramaniam Jaishankar during my visit to New Delhi will promote further strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership that unites us," Lavrov said in an interview with Hindustan Times, ahead of a Tuesday meeting with Jaishankar.

According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow is satisfied with the vigorous political dialogue with India on all levels that keeps developing despite the pandemic and expects to organize a bilateral summit in 2021.

Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Jaishankar are expected to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations of the upcoming high-level bilateral meeting, and other issues on the regional and global agenda during the Russian foreign minister's visit to New Delhi.

Lavrov and Indian officials are also expected to assess approaches to interaction between Moscow and New Delhi in the international arena, including at the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Related Topics

India United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Shanghai New Delhi Lead Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Professiona ..

7 hours ago

US Looking Into Reports of Massacres by Ethiopian ..

7 hours ago

UN 'closely' monitoring situation in Jordan follow ..

7 hours ago

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

8 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Montene ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.