MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The tasks of the Russian special operation in Ukraine are legitimate and once its over, Ukraine will hopefully become neutral and receive comprehensive security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"We have announced our goals.

These tasks are absolutely legitimate and understandable," Lavrov said at the Leaders of Russia event.

He expressed hope that the special operation will end with a comprehensive agreement on the neutral status of Ukraine that will provide it with security guarantees.

"We have announced the goals that we are now achieving. As for the intra-Ukrainian dialogue, this is the task of the Ukrainians after our operation is completed," Lavrov added.