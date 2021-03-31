Lavrov Says There Are Chances for Compromise in JCPOA Revival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

There are chances for a compromise in the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) There are chances for a compromise in the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Now there are encouraging signals from [US President] Joe Biden's administration in the direction of finding some kind of compromise in order to break the deadlock around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and at the same time begin to consider additional concerns. This, by the way, is actively supported by us [Russia]," Lavrov said.