Lavrov Says There Is No Military Solution To Libya Conflict

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:32 PM

Lavrov Says There Is No Military Solution to Libya Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the crisis in Libya could not be solved militarily

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the crisis in Libya could not be solved militarily.

"I have discussed this with many colleagues, and they agree ... that there is no military solution to this conflict. This is the key pillar of all the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council and all the declarations adopted at multiple events, including the Berlin conference, held in January," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with the foreign ministers of India and China.

Over the past few years, supremacy of any of Libya's sides could only be temporary, the situation on the ground was changing all the time, and the attacking side was never ready for negotiations, Lavrov recalled.

"So I see no other option, apart from ceasing fire immediately and resolving all the other problems through negotiations, based on understanding reached at the declaration adopted at the Berlin conference," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister called on foreign players in Libya to promote an inclusive intra-Libyan dialogue.

