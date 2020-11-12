UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says There Will Be No Turkish Peacekeepers In Krabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Russian-Turkish joint center for monitoring the Karabakh ceasefire will be operating remotely, and no Turkish peacekeepers will be deployed to Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The center will operate exclusively remotely, using technical means for objective control, including UAVs and other technologies that help assess the situation on the ground in Karabakh, first of all on the contact line, and determine which side complies with the ceasefire agreement and which one violates its conditions," Lavrov said in his interview for Russian and foreign media.

Commenting on Turkish officials' statements, the Russian foreign minister stressed no Turkish peacekeepers would be present in Karabakh.

"The mobility of the Turkish observers will be limited by the buildings [of the Russian-Turkish monitoring center] on the Azerbaijani territory, not on the territory where the conflict was ongoing ... As for statements made in the [Turkish parliament] that they will be working on the same grounds as Russians, this only about the center that will be located on the Azerbaijani territory, without any visiting missions," Lavrov added.

